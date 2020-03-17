Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

FLORIDA PRIMARY
Floridians choose between Biden, Sanders amid outbreak fears
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — As Florida officials try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the state's voters will head to the polls and cast ballots in the Democratic presidential primary. State health officials have been working with local supervisors of elections to make sure polling locations are safe and clean, and some precincts at nursing homes and senior centers have been moved. Although some municipalities have local contests, the main race is between the two remaining candidates for the Democratic nomination: former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. About 1.9 million of the state’s voters had voted by mail or at early voting centers as of Monday afternoon.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida virus deaths up to 4; gov mulls gathering guidelines
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials are reporting a fourth day in Florida from COVID-19, as the number of infected Floridians rose to more than 140. At a Monday afternoon news conference on the eve of St. Patrick's Day and Florida's presidential primary, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was considering new federal guidelines on public gatherings but said he would leave it to localities to determine closures of restaurants and bars. The governor also urged the federal government to provide loans to help rescue small businesses from the economic turbulence wrought by spreading infections. He said the state would launch a $50 million loan program of its own to provide small businesses with $50,000 loans.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ELECTIONS
Health chief halts Ohio primary; 3 other states forge ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's health director has ordered polls closed just hours before they were to open there and in three other states for presidential primaries. Gov. Mike DeWine's office said late Monday that Health Director Amy Acton declared a health emergency and ordered the polls closed for fears of exposing voters and volunteer poll workers to coronavirus. Arizona, Florida and Illinois were proceeding with their presidential primaries. DeWine failed to get a judge to halt the primary Monday evening and said the election results wouldn't be viewed as legitimate in light of the pandemic that has paralyzed the nation.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020
Uncertainty surrounds Democratic primary as Ohio scraps vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic presidential primary is consumed with uncertainty after leaders in Ohio called off Tuesday's election just hours before polls were set to open to combat the new coronavirus. Not since New York City postponed its mayoral primary on the day of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks has an election been pushed off in such a high profile, far-reaching way. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said late Monday that the state's health director will declare a health emergency and order the polls closed. Elections officials in Arizona, Illinois and Florida said they were moving forward with plans to vote.
AP-US-CENSUS-MAKING-LATINO-TOWNS-COUNT-
US census faces challenges counting small, poor Latino towns
GUADALUPE, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. census workers face challenges counting small, poor and largely Latino communities. An Associated Press analysis shows language barriers, poverty and a population that's often more transient and distrustful of government can make them especially hard to count. That's a problem for the once-a-decade census meant to ensure federal dollars get to communities needing them most. They include places like Guadalupe, Arizona, a largely Hispanic town founded by indigenous refugees from Mexico, and Immokalee, Florida, which has seen a recent wave of indigenous Guatemalan immigrants. As people are asked to keep their distance from one another amid the coronavirus pandemic, counting such communities could grow even more difficult.
MEDICARE FRAUD
Doctor to repay $1.74 million in inflated Medicare claims
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida doctor has agreed to pay $1.74 million to resolve allegations that his surgery center submitted fraudulent Medicare claims. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Orlando said in a statement sent Friday that Dr. Thi Thien Nguyen Tran and the Village Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery center were accused of submitting claims for higher reimbursements than were performed. The claims were submitted for treatments performed between Jan. 1, 2011 and July 31, 2016. Officials say the claims were paid by Medicare.
ELECTION 2020-FIVE QUESTIONS
5 questions heading into Tuesday's Democratic primaries
Four states are scheduled to hold Democratic presidential primaries on Tuesday amid a global pandemic and outbreak of the novel coronavirus. There are some unanswered questions ahead of the elections, not the least of which is whether the elections will actually happen. If they do, what will turnout look like, with people being warned to stay away from crowds? Still, all four of the states — Illinois, Ohio, Arizona and Florida — allow early voting, so there is a good chance that many people cast ballots remotely by mail. If Joe Biden widens his lead, there's a possibility it could spell the end of the presidential primary.
ANDREW GILLUM
Ex-governor's candidate in Florida says he's entering rehab
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida candidate for governor Andrew Gillum has disclosed he's entering a rehabilitation facility, saying he fell into alcohol abuse after losing his bid for the state's highest office. A statement Sunday night by the 40-year-old Democrat came days after Gillum was named in a Miami Beach police report that said he was “inebriated" and initially unresponsive in a hotel room where authorities found him with a male companion and baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine. The former Tallahassee mayor is not charged with any crime. Gillum said Sunday that he fell into a depression that led to alcohol abuse after he ran for governor in 2018.
ELECTION 2020-WATCH
2020 Watch: How will the coronavirus change the elections?
NEW YORK (AP) — The Democrats' presidential nomination fight has been relegated to an afterthought as the U.S. grapples with a health crisis likely to grow exponentially in the coming weeks. That's even as Bernie Sanders fights for his political survival against a surging Joe Biden ahead of another set of high-stakes primaries Tuesday. And while an otherwise consequential week of Democratic primary politics may struggle to break through, the spotlight is on President Donald Trump and his ability to lead through a time of deep and growing upheaval. Trump's performance has been uneven at best. If he continues to struggle to protect America's health and economy, he'll also struggle to get reelected in November.
ELECTION 2020-OLD-NEW AMERICA
Next primaries offer contrast between nation's past, future
CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio and Arizona are among the four states holding primaries Tuesday, and they represent different versions of America. Ohio is a largely white state that's barely growing its population and still looking to rebound from a decline in manufacturing. Arizona is a rapidly growing state where Latinos make up a third of the population. Ohio was once considered the country's ultimate swing state but is now trending Republican, while Arizona may finally be within Democrats' grasp. They'll hold primaries alongside Illinois and Florida in the next round of the Democratic primary contest.