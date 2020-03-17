Muscogee County School District kicks off lunch program during school closures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the second day students are out of school because of the coronavirus, and in Muscogee County, Tuesday marked the first day the school district provided free meals to kids.
The kids had huge smiles on their faces as they picked between chip and milk choices, each and every one saying thank you for the free meal.
“I’m thankful because people probably couldn’t have lunch today or they probably couldn’t buy some food today," one student said.
Davis Elementary School is one of eight in the Muscogee School District handing out free sack lunches to students while schools are closed because of the novel coronavirus.
“School is out because of the coronavirus," one student said.
“You have a lot of kids where the only meal they get is while they’re at school. You know when they come in the morning they’re so hungry, so programs like this, it’s a blessing," said volunteer Debbie Debrow.
“We had some blue Doritos or red Doritos. We had some dressing, some apple, we had some carrots," another student said.
But for kids who don’t live close to school or have transportation, school buses staffed with drivers and school district police are bringing lunches to communities like Elizabeth Canty, Eagle Trace, Whisperwood Apartments, and more.
“77 percent of our students in Muscogee County are in some form of meal assistance, so this is a critical lifeline for a lot of our families from a nutritional standpoint for sure," said MCSD Superintendent Dr. David Lewis. “We put them on our school buses, everybody knows school buses they’re very visible. We take them to those parts of the community and any kid can come and get a meal.”
The meals are available from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Hundreds were given out even on day one. The expectation is the number of kids coming grows over time.
“Chips, fruit, an apple, everything is pre-wrapped. We got carrots, PB and J, and a salad dressing that goes with carrots," Debrow said.
You can view locations and delivery places here.
