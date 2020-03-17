Rising coronavirus concerns impacting local entertainment industry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cancellation of events and closures of restaurants and bars continue to increase across the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Monday, President Trump issued a national guidance to limit gatherings to 10 people or less.
The Springer Opera House in Columbus is cancelling all remaining performances and programs through the current season, which is through May. Just across the street, the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts is postponing all performances and programs between now and April 6.
“We hope that’s going to put our patrons at ease because we really are concerned about their health and about their well-being in our theater," said Norman Easterbrook, RiverCenter executive director.
Easterbrook said there’s tens of thousands of dollars at stake per performance.
“Right now, we’re concerned about being able to recover with our season with getting our season back up and running, and then also just making sure we can recover financially from the losses that we’ll incur," he explained.
Easterbrook said they will continue to monitor the situation nationally, statewide, and locally daily.
“We know that it’s unproven territory and I think it’s vital for all of us responsible for drawing people together in our community to make sure that everything is okay and that it’s a healthy environment in which to do that," Easterbrook said.
Easterbrook is encouraging ticket holders to hold onto their tickets as the events get rescheduled. They do have the option to get a refund if they do not want to go see the show at a later date. Easterbrook also said for those who can’t come to the rescheduled performances, they should consider donating their tickets back to the theater as a way to help stabilize operations moving forward.
Bruce Lang with Iron Bank Coffee in Uptown said they’ve had several days of business being a little slower than usual within the past week. As of Monday, Iron Bank is still operating on its normal business hours, but Lang knows he may have to find an alternate means of income if restaurants and bars implement restrictions similar to what’s already being done in other cities.
“It is a concern that, you know, you might have to dip into savings or do odd jobs for a couple of weeks or whatever, but I haven’t really thought too hard on that yet. But when it comes to, I’m kind of prepared. It is a concern among my co-workers too," Lang said.
Lang with Iron Bank said they might look into promoting the sale of gift cards as a way for income if they have to alter their hours. Customers are being encouraged across the nation to give extra tips to service employees who may lose hours or even their jobs temporarily.
