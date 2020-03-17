Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County confirmed its second COVID-19 case overnight.
The first case of COVID-19 in Troup County was confirmed March 14.
Georgia now has a COVID-19 hotline. Anyone who believes they’re experiencing symptoms of COVID-10 or has been exposed to the coronavirus is urged to call their primary care physician, an urgent care clinic, or local federally qualified healthcare center.
Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. The COVID-19 hotline number is 844-442-2681.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.