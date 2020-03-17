Smiths Water and Sewer Authority temporarily suspends collection activity on active, past due accounts

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Smiths Water and Sewer Authority has temporarily suspended collection activity on active, past due accounts during the rising concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Water will not be shut off in the case of delinquency and delinquent fees related to accounts over 30 days past due will be waived.
Customers are still responsible for their water consumption and the charged incurred. Customers are encouraged to continue making the regular payment of their monthly water bill.
Smiths Water and Sewer Authority is also recommending that customers utilize free electronic payment methods such as web pay, phone pay, and auto pay when possible. Payments can be made by phone for free by calling the office directly at 334-298-6342. A fee still applies to payments made calling 855-871-9883.
Anyone who must visit Smiths Water and Sewer Authority in person is encouraged to use the drive-up window.
