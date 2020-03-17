Suspect wanted for robbery at Synovus Bank on 10th Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the pubic for assistance identifying a bank robbery suspect.
The robbery happened Tuesday shortly before 3 p.m. at Synovus Bank on 10th Avenue.
According to police, it was reported that a male wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, a brown baseball style cap, and brown boots walked into the bank and demanded money from an employee.
An undetermined amount of money was taken. The suspect fled the bank on foot.
Police say the suspect removed the blue jacket and cap a short distance away from the bank. He was last seen wearing what appeared to be a light blue and white checkered short sleeved, button up shirt with blue jeans and brown boots.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Columbus Police Department Robbery/Assault Unit at 706-653-3400 or 706-225-4313.
