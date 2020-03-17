Veterans organization providing meals to children in Seale, Ft. Mitchell during school closures

(WTVM) - A veterans group in East Alabama is stepping up to help feed children who are out of school for the next few weeks due to the coronavirus.
VFW 5180 of Seale, Alabama is paring up with some grocery stores and other businesses to pack bagged lunches each morning complete with a sandwich, chips, and drink.
They’re giving out the lunches to children in the Seale and Fort Mitchell area to help with the issue of food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.
[It’s] to help out in the community, to be there,” said volunteer Michaela Beckham. “We need to help out each other now, especially this time.”
“We help out our community and Fort Mitchell is our community,” said VFW Commander Carl Hubbard. “So, we have to step up. The kids are out of school and a lot them depend on school for breakfast or lunch. someone has to feed them so why not the VFW.’
The group is asking for more community support. To contact the VFW, call 334-520-4095.
