Warm Week Ahead; Rain Chances Low

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Look for the low to mid 80s for highs as we head through Friday with lows back in the 60s. Look for the best coverage of any rain or storms tomorrow to be mainly in our Georgia counties - even here, not everyone will get wet and Thursday looks like a dry day before at least isolated showers and storms return on Friday. At the moment, the rain coverage should be in the 30-40% range as we head into the weekend. While it won’t be a washout, there will definitely be more rain around - especially on Saturday - than we have seen lately. Look for temperatures to take a drop with 70s for highs on Saturday and 60s back by Sunday. We will start off next week with some rain chances on Monday and highs back in the 60s, but look for a warming trend beyond that with rain chances dropping to just isolated showers and storms for next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be back in the 80s by the middle and end of next week. As always, stay tuned for changes as we continue to fine-tune the forecast!