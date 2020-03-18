'Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for shooting at two people during road rage incident

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a man they say shot at a minor and one of her loved ones during a road rage incident in February.
The incident, which is being investigated as an aggravated assault, occurred in the evening hours of Feb. 26 near Buena Vista Rd.
20-year-old Daetrell Murray is wanted on two counts of felony aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Police say Murray should be considered armed and dangerous. Civilians should not approach him.
If you know his whereabouts or see him, please call 911 immediately. Anonymous tips can be made to CPD detectives at 706-225-4056.
