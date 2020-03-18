Childcare Network remains open to provide parents peace of mind

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Childcare Network is offering full-time care for kids who are out of school because of coronavirus.
This is to provide parents peace of mind while they continue to work and support their loved ones.
Childcare Network understands that childcare, specifically for children who are 6-weeks-old to 13 years-old, remains a much-needed service, especially for parents who are part of the essential workforce that the community depends upon.
Childcare Network is taking all necessary precautions and sanitation measures recommended by the CDC and local health agencies.
