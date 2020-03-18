Columbus police searching for runaway 15-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are requesting assistance in locating a runaway teenager.
15-year-old Ty’Keyona Markia “Juicy” Tolbert was last seen in the Benning Hills area on Monday, Mar. 16 at approximately 9:00 p.m.
She was last seen wearing black tights or shorts, an unknown shirt and carrying a rainbow-colored bag full of clothes.
Tolbert has a small afro and has a large scar on her left leg and walks with a limp. She attends Spencer High School.
She is 5′5″ and approximately 198 pounds.
Anyone with information on Tolbert’s whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.