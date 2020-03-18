Columbus State University cancels spring commencement ceremonies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Graduating seniors at Columbus State University will not be able to walk across the graduation stage as they planned because of the rise in cases of COVID-19 coronavirus.
The university has made the decision to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the University System of Georgia and cancel the Spring 2020 Commencement Ceremonies.
“We are deeply proud of our students and there are few experiences that are as important to them — and us — than celebrating their graduation together. We understand this is disappointing news, but we are exploring some creative options to celebrate the hard work and educational accomplishments of the CSU Class of 2020 in the near future,” CSU President Chris Markwood said.
The university was scheduled to hold three ceremonies on May 15 and 16 in the Frank G. Lumpkin Center, but will not due to guidance to avoid large gatherings for the time being due to the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.
Unviersity officials say, in a press release, that they are working on some innovative ceremony options that they will announce in the coming weeks.
