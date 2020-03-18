2 COVID-19 deaths confirmed in SWGA

“The entire Phoebe Family is saddened to learn of the first COVID-19 deaths in our area. We remain committed to faithfully serving the needs of our community. Each day, we are caring for additional people we suspect may have COVID-19. Unfortunately, more deaths are likely to occur, and we will certainly see more positive cases as we receive more test results. We strongly urge everyone to heed warnings and practice proper social distancing. We need to do all we can now to try to slow the spread of the virus,” said Steven Kitchen, Phoebe chief medical officer.