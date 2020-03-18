Eufaula police offer to grab a meal for truck drivers who can’t

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Eufaula are offering to help truck drivers who don’t have the ability to get food for themselves grab a bite to eat.
With most restaurants closing their dining rooms due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, many truck drivers are left without options for getting food on the road.
Their 18-wheeler trucks are unable to fit in the drive-through lanes, which are typically the only portions of the restaurant that are open.
Eufaula police are are offering to bring truck drivers food or take them to the nearest drive-through. Even if police do not have the manpower to help grab a meal for a driver, they will make sure to find someone who can.
Truck drivers who need assistance can contact EPD at 334-687-1200.
