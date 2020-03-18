Health officials in Columbus give instructions for COVID-19 testing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several people want to know when and where they can get tested for the coronavirus.
There are limited tests available and there are stipulations. Only those who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) criteria will qualify for testing.
"If you are having symptoms, first you should call your own doctor if you have one,” said Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department. “If you don't have one, you can call the health department and we can get you triaged over the phone and if you meet the criteria for testing, we will set up an appointment time for that to happen and you will be given a number to use when you come to the testing facility."
The test is a nasal swab sent to a state lab with results coming back within two to three days. The biggest thing to remember is to not show up to a testing site, especially if you’re symptomatic. Call your doctor first.
