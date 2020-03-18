How the Muscogee County Jail is taking precautions for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With nearly one thousand people in one place, maintaining proper social distance and preventing a coronavirus outbreak can be tough.
Muscogee County Jail Administrators, including Sheriff Donna Tompkins, are taking many efforts to reduce the risk of any inmate contracting the virus.
Sheriff Tompkins said certain programs, including one for GED’s and religious programs, are cancelled for the time being.
Everyone who comes into the jail is checked for symptoms before heading inside.
As of the morning of Mar. 18, there are 961 inmates in the Muscogee County Jail, none of whom have the COVID-19 coronavirus.
In order to keep that number where it is, Sheriff Donna Tompkins said several precautions are in place.
“So anyone coming into the facility now will be, I don’t want to say isolated but, housed separately so they’re there for 14 days prior to being introduced into the general population," Sheriff Tompkins said. “Because you may very well not be exhibiting any symptoms but you could introduce that to our population.”
In addition to keeping newcomers away from existing inmates, no visitors are being allowed inside the jail. The only exception is for attorneys. Even beneficial programs are canceled for the time being.
“Such as the GED program, I know the ministers come on Sunday and that’s huge, really a good thing, but we don’t want to introduce anything to the inmates that they don’t already have,” Tompkins said.
For certain inmates, work detail is privileged time away from the jail, but what if they are exposed during that time?
“Any inmate that has gone out, comes back in is being screened again, just a brief screening where have you been, do you have a temperature, that sort of thing," Tompkins said.
With programs canceled, and work detail limited, what can inmates do?
“They can still use the telephone, they can still have video visitation at this point, they still have their rec time, they certainly can make their attorney phone calls," Tompkins said.
One thing is clear, the jail is not closing, you can still be arrested and sent to jail just as you could before the coronavirus chaos.
Sheriff Tompkins said a few inmates do have the flu but they do not have any cases of the coronavirus.
