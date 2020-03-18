Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — There are no bagpipers, no marching bands and no cheering crowds in Georgia's oldest city. For the first time in nearly a century, Savannah is quiet on St. Patrick's Day. Worries of spreading the coronavirus prompted city officials to cancel the Tuesday parade that normally has thousands jamming Savannah's cobblestone streets and oak shaded squares. A few people ventured out Tuesday morning in gaudy green T-shirts. Bars and restaurants opened their doors and had no lines and plenty of seating. Bill Bradley and John Lowenthal usually march in the St. Patrick's Day as members of one of the city's Irish social societies. On Tuesday morning, two two of them donned their green blazers and carried their group's Irish flag down mostly vacant sidewalks.