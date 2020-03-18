Number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases in Lee Co. grows to seven

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The number of confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Lee County, Ala. has greatly increased.
The latest numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health show that the state of Alabama currently has 46 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 across the state, seven of which are in Lee County.
Lee County has more cases of COVID-19 than all other Alabama counties except Jefferson County, which currently has half of the state’s cases with 23.
Gov. Kay Ivey is encouraging Alabamians to stay home if at all possible.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.