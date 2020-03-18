Phenix City Schools provides free meals to students during school closures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phenix City Schools began its plan Wednesday to keep students fed while they’re out of school in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Sack lunches for children were delivered by school buses at several apartment complexes across the city.
School district workers will continue delivering meals through this week. No meal swill be given out next week since students would have been on spring break. Meals services will pick back up Monday, March 30. Children 18 and under can receive the free meals at the designated sites.
"We felt like this was coming, as far as schools being closed for a period of time, or about a week and a half ago,” said Tommy Vickers, principal of Central High School. “So, conversations and planning began last week and of course, Friday, the governor made the announcement to shut down schools. We had a preliminary plan in place and so Sunday, the leadership of Phenix City Cchools met and we decided to go ahead and implement it today."
Food will be distributed between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. EST. Children must be present to receive meals. Parents are asked to remined their children to maintain a social distance while waiting for food.
