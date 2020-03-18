State of local emergency declared in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn City Council has now declared a local state of emergency for the city.
The council adopted two resolutions at their Mar. 17 that would declare a state of local emergency and encourage residents to follow guidelines from public health officials.
The state of local emergency allows City Manager Jim Buston the authority to accelerate the decision-making process during an emergency. Click here to read the full resolution.
They are also recommending that all Auburn residents and businesses follow all guidelines issued by the CDC and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The council encouraged residents to observe the following guidelines:
- All non-essential and non-emergency travel is strongly discouraged between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.
- Non-work-related public and private gatherings of persons of 25 or more are strongly discouraged.
- Those businesses routinely providing services to gatherings of persons of 25 or more are strongly encouraged to limit numbers of patrons such that the six-foot social distancing standard can be maintained.
- That citizens avail themselves of City of Auburn online services whenever possible.
