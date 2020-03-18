Tractor-trailer accident in Chattahoochee Co. blocks traffic on Hwy. 520

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident involving a tractor-trailer in Chattahoochee County has currently blocked off Ga. Hwy. 520.
The accident is said to have taken place on Hwy. 520 eastbound just before the Hwy. 26 intersection.
All lanes are currently blocked. The crash is expected to be cleared at approximately 11:45 a.m.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
News Leader 9 has a crew en route working to learn more information.
Keep with us on air and online for the latest updates.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.