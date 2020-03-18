Very Warm & Dry Thursday Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re looking at mid to upper 80s on Thursday with a partly cloudy sky and no chance of rain, easily the nicest day of the week coming up. The pollen count will remain high - and probably will for the next week at least, so that might be the only complaint people have! As we end the week on Friday, it will stay warm, but clouds will be rolling back in. Isolated showers or storms are possible late in the afternoon or evening Friday, but better rain chances will be overnight Friday into Saturday. The coverage of rain will increase to the 40-50% range on Sunday and Monday - not a washout, but there will be some wet weather at times. Temperatures will also take a step back with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s for Sunday and Monday. Going through next week, rain coverage for Tuesday through Thursday will only be in the 10-20% range with temperatures warming back up - expect 80s again by the middle of next week.