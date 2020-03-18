Warm Spring Weather!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some fog around again for Wednesday morning, but it should finally fade away by the late morning hours followed by a beautiful almost-spring afternoon. Still plenty of clouds around today, but more breaks of sunshine than we’ve seen thus far this week. Temperatures will run much warmer again through the end of the work week, surging into the low to mid 80s.
Apart from a few stray showers and storms today, most will remain on the dry side still through Friday morning; however, if the high pollen levels have been getting you down, better rain chances return Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front moves into the Southeast (30-40% coverage of showers and a few storms). Another disturbance headed our way Sunday will keep the 30-40% coverage of rain in the forecast through Monday before warming up and drying out again by Tuesday. With the incoming cold front, temperatures will drop down a bit into the 60s and low 70s for the latter half of the weekend and into early next week with cloudy and breezy conditions in place; however, the warming trend takes back over next week with 80s in the forecast again.
