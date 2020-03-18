Warm Spring Weather!

Apart from a few stray showers and storms today, most will remain on the dry side still through Friday morning; however, if the high pollen levels have been getting you down, better rain chances return Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front moves into the Southeast (30-40% coverage of showers and a few storms). Another disturbance headed our way Sunday will keep the 30-40% coverage of rain in the forecast through Monday before warming up and drying out again by Tuesday. With the incoming cold front, temperatures will drop down a bit into the 60s and low 70s for the latter half of the weekend and into early next week with cloudy and breezy conditions in place; however, the warming trend takes back over next week with 80s in the forecast again.