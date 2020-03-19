American Red Cross partners with Cascade Hills Church in Columbus for blood drives

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, the American Red Cross is in desperate need of blood donations.
Cascade Hills Church in Columbus is partnering with the Red Cross to host multiple blood drives starting next week.
The public is welcome to donate inside the church’s student center from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Walk-ins are welcome but the public is asked to register ahead of time.
For more information and to register for the blood drive, click here.
