Animals at PAWS Humane offer COVID-19 safety tips

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The adoptable pets at PAWS Humane society want all residents to stay safe during the Coronavirus Pandemic.
To help, they posted a video on the PAWS Humane social media pages with tips including, staying home if you feel sick and of course, washing your paws.
Local shelters nationwide, including PAWS Humane, are encouraging those in quarantine take advantage of the time at home by fostering an animal. For more information on becoming a pet foster parent, you can visit PAWS Humane’s website HERE.
