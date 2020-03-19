Chambers County sees first confirmed positive case of COVID-19

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Another east Alabama county has its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 coronavirus.
The Alabama Department of Public Health confirms that Chambers County now has one positive case of the virus.
They also report that Lee County’s number of cases has risen to ten, bringing the statewide total to 68 cases.
News Leader 9 is working to confirm more details at the time.
