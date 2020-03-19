City leaders in Phenix City hold press conference on precautions to prevent COVID-19

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - City leaders in Phenix City held a press conference Thursday about the important precautions to take to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
There are currently no cases in Phenix City or Russell County. There 10 COVID-19 cases in Lee County.
Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe is encouraging all residents to maintain social distancing and self-quarantine to protect themselves and reduce the risk of the virus spreading to the city. Lowe said although certain city functions are suspended, he isn’t asking stores or restaurants to close at the moment.
Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith spoke on what first responders are doing to stay safe because they come into contact with people on a regular basis.
"One thing we've encouraged people to do is not call us for a non-emergency issue,” said Smith. “If you have to make a report, there's a lot of reports we can take over the phone. Things that can wait, we encourage you to wait. Certainly, crime doesn't stop in emergencies. We still have to respond to crime and we know we're going to be going out. But there's a lot of different things, we're asking more questions on 911 calls, trying to meet people outside their homes instead of going inside their homes, just a number of little small things like that."
Phenix City is also creating a web page to keep the citizens updated with the latest information.
