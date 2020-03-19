Columbus man arrested on multiple child sex crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is behind bars on multiple child sex crimes following his arrest on Mar. 19.
20-year-old Domonique Sincere McIver has been arrested by the Sex Crimes Unit and charged with the following
- Child molestation (felony)
- Enticing a child for indecent purposes (felony)
- Statutory rape (felony)
- Sodomy (rape)
- Computer or electronic pornography and child expolitation prevention (felony)
McIver is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Friday, Mar. 20 at 9:00 a.m.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.