Columbus police investigating armed robbery at Wells Fargo Bank on Bradley Park Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are investigating an armed bank robbery in Columbus Wednesday night.
The robbery happened at Wells Fargo Bank on Bradley Park Drive shortly before 5 p.m. Police are asking the public for assistance identifying the robbery suspect.
It was reported that a male wearing a dark colored shirt, jeans, and a camouflage cap walked into the bank and demanded money from one of the employees. An undisclosed amount of money was taken and the suspect fled the bank on foot.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Columbus Police Department Robbery/Assault Unit at 706-225-4056.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.