Columbus police searching for missing woman last seen near Urban Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman.
28-year-old Chermaine Denise Walthall “Poetry” was last seen March 8 near Urban Avenue when she left to go to Cricket Wireless on Buena Vista Road.
She was last seen wearing an olive green fleece jacket, gray shorts, and black flats. Walthall was the passenger in a silver or gray older model SUV.
Walthall is 5′7″ and weighs 245 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Her hair is in short braids. Walthall has the name “Sherrie” and a rose tattooed on her chest.
Anyone with information on Walthall’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.