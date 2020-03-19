Columbus police searching for runaway teen missing from Oakland Park area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a teenager who has reportedly run away.
14-year-old Trinidy Yukira Edwards was last seen in the area of Oakland Park on Sunday, Mar. 15 at approximately 9:00 p.m.
Her clothing description is unknown at this time. Her hair is worn in braids.
The last time Edwards ran away, police say she was located in the Benning Hills area.
She is 5′3″ and approximately 120 pounds.
Anyone with information on Edwards’ whereabouts is asked to call the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.