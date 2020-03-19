Columbus tax prepares sentenced after pleading guilty to wire fraud and identity theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Columbus tax prepares were sentenced after pleading guilty to filing fraudulent tax returns.
Keven Walker, 33 was sentenced March 16 to 54 months in prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of identity theft in August 2019.
Tiffany Gist, aka Tiffany Walker, 46, was also sentenced to 45 months in prison and three years supervised released after pleading guilty to the same charges as Walker in July 2019.
Additionally, Walker and Gist have been ordered to jointly repay $33,446 in restitution to the IRS.
“Two dishonest tax return preparers will now spend significant time behind bars for choosing to cheat trusting clients and the United States,” said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler. “Our office is committed to protecting the integrity of the tax system and our citizens from fraud. We will continue to work alongside our IRS partners to root out and prosecute tax fraud.”
Walker was the owner of Walker Tax Financial Group in Columbus. During the 2013 tax year, IRS agents discovered that Walker and Gist filed 126 fraudulent tax returns, attempting to steal approximately $216,684 in refunds. According to Walker’s signed plea agreement, they used one victim’s correct social security number to file a phony tax return, but the address and W2 form were false.
Victims signed affidavits stating they never did business with Walker or Gist and did not authorize them to file tax returns.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.