Davis Elementary in Columbus partners with VFAC to provide groceries to the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An elementary school in Columbus is partnering with an organization to provide groceries to families the Chattahoochee Valley.
Davis Elementary School and Veterans and Family Assistance Center (VFAC) are working together to provide grab-and-go groceries for the weekend.
The event will take place Friday, March 20 and Friday, March 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Davis Elementary parking lot. A child must be present to with families to pick up groceries.
Davis Elementary is located at 1822 Shepherd Drive.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.