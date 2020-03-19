EAMC announces no visitors policy in response to COVID-19

EAMC announces no visitors policy in response to COVID-19
By Olivia Gunn | March 18, 2020 at 9:09 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 9:09 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) announced its no visitors policy in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The policy begins Thursday, March 19. The policy does not include Pediatrics and Level 2 Nursery, laboring women (one primary support person), emergency department (one visitor, ED lobby only), and end-of-life circumstances.

“This temporary change is not a step we wanted to make,” said Laura Grill, President and CEO. “However, with Lee County now having the second most COVID-19 cases in Alabama, we feel that it is extremely important to use this tactic to help flatten the curve of cases.”

If an attending physician or nurse manager determines that a support person is needed, the family will be contacted to make arrangements.

As of March 18, Lee County has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.