EAMC announces no visitors policy in response to COVID-19

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) announced its no visitors policy in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The policy begins Thursday, March 19. The policy does not include Pediatrics and Level 2 Nursery, laboring women (one primary support person), emergency department (one visitor, ED lobby only), and end-of-life circumstances.
“This temporary change is not a step we wanted to make,” said Laura Grill, President and CEO. “However, with Lee County now having the second most COVID-19 cases in Alabama, we feel that it is extremely important to use this tactic to help flatten the curve of cases.”
If an attending physician or nurse manager determines that a support person is needed, the family will be contacted to make arrangements.
As of March 18, Lee County has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19.
