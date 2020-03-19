Feeding the Valley Food Bank announces change of location for food distribution

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank has changed locations for the Mobile Pantry food distribution.
The location has been changed to Cascade Hills Church at 727 54th Street in Columbus from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and is still set for Saturday, Mar. 21.
The food distribution is only for drive-up clients who are Georgia residents. Feeding the Valley Food Bank will not serve anyone who is not in a vehicle for safety reasons.
Clients must open their vehicle trunks or doors at the designated area away from volunteers.
This mobile pantry is served by The Community Warriors volunteers, Cascade Hills Church and Feeding the Valley.
