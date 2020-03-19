Gyms in Columbus push toward at-home workouts in response to COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As health officials are urging everyone to practice social distancing and to avoid going to public places, some gyms in the Chattahoochee Valley are getting creative to keep members active.
Orange Theory Fitness in Columbus is closing its doors for two weeks for its group classes.
Instead, the assistant studio manager said they’re encouraging members to find other ways to stay active, such as at home workouts that they can share on social media and small group runs and circuit training with coaches outside in a park in groups of less than 10.
“Obviously, we don't want to be closed,” said Erin Carter, assistant studio manager at Orange Theory. “We would love to be an outlet for our members at this time, but we believe it was the best decision for the community. We have organized some small group activities outside of the studio locally so they can get some exercise in. We also have a social media challenge, a 14-day challenge so they can do these at home.”
Carter said they felt they needed to do their part as a gym to prevent the spread of COVID-19, be socially responsible and encourage social distancing among members.
