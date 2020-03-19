Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Navy is isolating sailors at a major Florida base because they may have the coronavirus. The Legislature will screen members before they are allowed into the Capitol. But tourists still flocked to Clearwater beach on Wednesday, despite national warnings to say home to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The Navy said at least 18 sailors and others at Naval Air Station Jacksonville are in self-isolation awaiting tests to see whether they have the virus. The state House will screen members Thursday before letting them into the Capitol. Officials in Clearwater say they will close the beach next Monday, following the lead of other cities before them.