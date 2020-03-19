Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Georgia's virus deaths rise, senator says he has coronavirus
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials say two more people have died from coronavirus infections, bringing the statewide death toll to three. The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday that two women ages 42 and 69 died in Dougherty County from illness linked to the new virus. A news release from the Georgia Department of Public Health said both women had prior medical conditions. Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Georgia's 56 state senators are going into quarantine after state Sen. Brandon Beach announced he has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Total confirmed COVID-19 infections reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health have reached 197.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS-STANDARDIZED TESTS
States suspending standardized tests as schools close
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Closing schools to combat the spread of the coronavirus has prompted several states to cancel the standardized testing that is dreaded by students and teachers alike. Many states were scheduled to begin testing in April but now face school closures that could last weeks or longer. States are asking federal education officials to waive federal testing requirements. Many states use high-stakes testing to advance students to the next grade level and rate schools and teachers. Education groups also say bringing kids in for testing after weeks of online learning wouldn't be fair to them.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-DELTA AIR LINES
Delta grounding half its fleet, 10,000 taking unpaid leave
Delta will ground more than half its fleet – 600 planes – and cut even more flights because of the coronavirus outbreak. CEO Ed Bastian said Wednesday that Delta will cut passenger-carrying capacity 70% across its system, including 80% on international routes. He says 10,000 Delta employees have agreed to take unpaid leave. JetBlue is also announcing new, deeper schedule cuts. Meanwhile, airline CEOs pressed their case for federal help in a 15-minute conference call with President Trump. The White House is supporting $50 billion in loan help to airlines, but so far it’s not going along with an industry request for cash grants.
CANCELED ELECTION-GEORGIA
Georgia high court election cancellation headed for appeal
ATLANTA (AP) — A would-be candidate for a seat on Georgia's highest court is asking the state's lower appeals court to step in after a judge this week said the governor had the right to fill the position even though a judge who's resigning won't leave for several months. After a Georgia Supreme Court justice announced he would resign in November, the governor said he planned to fill the seat by appointment. Two would-be challengers sued, asking a judge to order the secretary of state to put the judicial election back on the calendar and allow candidates to qualify. A judge ruled against them. One of them asked the state Court of Appeals to intervene on Wednesday. A lawyer for the other plans to do the same.
HACKING SENTENCE
California man gets prison for hacking Atlanta-based company
A California man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for hacking an Atlanta-based company and trying to extort money in exchange for the return of the company's intellectual property. A federal judge ordered Christian William Kight, 29, of San Clemente, California, to serve seven years and eight months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, federal prosecutors said in a news release Wednesday. Kight was also ordered to pay a $900 fine and $42,000 in restitution. Kight, also known as Drillo, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty in December to charges of extortion, computer fraud and wire fraud.
CRASH-DEPUTY KILLED
Sheriff: Off-duty deputy killed in crash in patrol car
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in central Georgia say an off-duty sheriff's deputy died Wednesday morning in a crash in his cruiser. News outlets report 27-year-old Bibb County Deputy Kenterrous Taylor was killed in the single-vehicle crash in Macon. The sheriff's office says Taylor was responding to a burglary in progress when he lost control of his cruiser. The vehicle hit a wall and then flipped. Taylor was thrown from the cruiser and pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff says Taylor was off-duty but when the call came in, Taylor responded. The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.
TEEN-ARSON AND MURDER CHARGES
Teen charged with murder, arson in death of mom, brother
FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia teen has been extradited from Kentucky and was charged with killing her mother and brother in a house fire. Candace Walton made her first court appearance Wednesday and was charged with two counts of felony murder as a result of first-degree arson. Walton tried to fight back to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office obtained a governor's warrant, which Walton signed Friday. Sheriff Brad Freeman said Walton set fire to her home on Feb. 27. where her brother Gerald Walton and mother Tasha Vandiver were found dead. Walton was pulled over in her mother's car in Kentucky, later that day. It's unclear whether Walton has an attorney.
BC-US-ELECTION 2020-VOTE BY MAIL
Switching remaining primaries to vote-by-mail not so easy
The head of the Democratic National Committee and several voting rights groups are calling on states to mail ballots to all voters to keep remaining primaries running as the coronavirus pandemic is keeping millions of Americans at home. But making such a major voting change so quickly would not be so easy. In some states, it could require changes to laws. Some lawmakers worry that if done hastily, the change could open the door to voter fraud. Then there are the costs related to mailing, tracking and processing ballots in new ways.