Life Church of Columbus provides groceries for families during COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some families in the Chattahoochee Valley now have groceries thanks to a local church.
Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the Life Church of Columbus’ Helping Hands ministry provided bags of groceries to 50 families.
Church members said they’re praying for families in need at this time and also wanted to be able to serve them.
"It's one thing to pray about a situation, it's another thing to be an answer to a prayer,” said Walter Taylor, senior pastor of The Life Church of Columbus. “When I went grocery shopping, it was pandemonium in the stores to see lines of people. But then my mind began to ponder on the people who couldn't afford to go grocery shopping."
The ministry also provided a lunch to these families free of charge.
