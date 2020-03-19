MercyMed partners with Columbus Health Department for drive-thru testing of COVID-19

“MercyMed is now doing drive thru testing now,” said MercyMed CEO Grant Scarborough. “This is with a partnership with the health department. In order to get this testing done, you have to be screened first at the health department. Then if positive, you will be sent to mercy med for testing. Mercy med is now happy to be a part of this to help the community try to fight the virus. Mercy med is doing the testing every day every half hour.”