MercyMed partners with Columbus Health Department for drive-thru testing of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - MercyMed and the Columbus Health Department are teaming up to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in the city.
The two organizations are hosting a drive-thru style COVID-19 screening and specimen collection. Organizers said there are some stipulations for those who want to be screed at Mercy Med on 2nd Avenue.
“MercyMed is now doing drive thru testing now,” said MercyMed CEO Grant Scarborough. “This is with a partnership with the health department. In order to get this testing done, you have to be screened first at the health department. Then if positive, you will be sent to mercy med for testing. Mercy med is now happy to be a part of this to help the community try to fight the virus. Mercy med is doing the testing every day every half hour.”
Patients will be asked to remain in isolation after testing until the results are available. Follow-up care for patients will be provided by primary care doctors.
The number to call the Columbus Health Department is 706-321-6300.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.