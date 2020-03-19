Publix setting specific times for seniors to get their groceries

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Publix is setting aside special hours to allow senior shoppers to get the groceries they need amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Customers age 65 and older can head to their Publix between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
The change in hours will begin on Tuesday, Mar. 4 and continue until further notice.
Publix Pharmacy will also open during those hours.
The CDC says that people over the age of 65 are at an increased risk of contracting the coronavirus.
