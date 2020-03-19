Rain Chances Return This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spring-like weather continues into Friday as highs soar back into the 80s, with partly sunny skies. A stray shower is possible north of Highway 80 tomorrow evening.
A cold front will push across central Georgia & Alabama this weekend. With it, clouds and a spotty shower are possible on Saturday. Higher rain chances are expected Sunday as a second disturbance brings numerous showers and a few thunderstorms to the area. Thanks to the cold front & higher rain chances, highs will dip into the 70s.
Unsettled weather continues into Monday with showers once again on Monday. We briefly dry out Tuesday, before another weak system brings another rain chance midweek next week. Otherwise, the pattern becomes vert warm & Springlike late week with highs trending back into the mid to upper 80s, and partly sunny skies as high pressure builds across the region.
