Shopping locally during coronavirus outbreak has positive impact in the community

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Local businesses need help to stay operating during the coronavirus outbreak. One way to help is to by shopping locally.
One Smiths Station store has been providing groceries for more than 50 years. Terry’s Grocery has meat trucks coming in six days a week with other items coming in three days a away.
The owners said shopping locally for groceries can really give back to the community.
“Well, when you shop here, you're supporting your community,” said Dillon Terry of Terry’s Grocery. “You're not sending to New York City or California, it's staying right here. We put it back into the community. By shopping local, you're kind of keeping the local community going."
Terry’s Grocery is staying open amide the coronavirus.
