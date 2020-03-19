St. Anne Catholic Church in Columbus fills pews with pictures as Mass ceases due to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local congregation is finding alternative ways to reach its congregation considering public Masses being ceased due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Father Robert Schlageter of St. Anne Catholic Church is filling the church’s pews with pictures of parishioners and St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School students. This way, he will still see the faces of his church and school family.
"For a Catholic priest, his people are his family,” said Schlageter. “And so, when we didn’t have them or couldn’t see them, or in other words weren’t before us, it was kind of discouraging. Now we kind of chuckle to ourselves as we look out and see all of their faces."
St. Anne Catholic Church plans to keep in touch with its congregation by live streaming its daily Masses as Sunday morning Mass via the church’s website.
