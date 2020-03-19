Waitr reinforces commitment to local communities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Waitr announced Thursday several initiatives to help protect and support its restaurant partners and employees during coronavirus.
To keep its business partners and drivers safe, they offering a few options for customers and employees:
- Waitr is working with restaurant partners to offer free delivery and marketing programs.
- Waitr is now offering “No-Contact” delivery, which allows for distancing between customers and delivery drivers. In addition, the company is supplying all drivers with gloves.
- Waitr will continue to pay any hourly employee that contracts the virus and/or is in quarantine.
“Right now, communities and small businesses around the nation are facing unprecedented and uncertain times,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO of Waitr. “We want to be a valuable resource and partner to help our local communities find creative solutions to support restaurants and consumers in this time of need."
