Ala. Gov. Ivey prohibits gatherings of more than 25 people

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department Public Health are updating a statewide health order to prohibit large gatherings.
Effective today, all work-related gatherings of more than 25 people and all non-work-related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a six-foot distance between people are prohibited.
“As our state works in overdrive to respond to the Coronavirus pandemic, we are making decisions based on the best information we have in the moment. I have no doubt that as this situation rapidly unfolds, decisions will need to be evaluated and amended," said Gov. Ivey.
Employers are also being asked to take reasonable steps to meet these requirements for their employees.
“Let me be abundantly clear," she continued, "I have no intention of slowing down our workforce through unnecessary, burdensome regulations. We will only be able to mitigate the risk of the virus through the efforts of our hardworking manufacturers that will produce life-sustaining supplies, our truckers who move these goods down the road, and our valued retailers that will make them available to our citizens.
There is no word on when these regulations will be lifted.
