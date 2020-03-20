All local libraries and book drops close until further notice

Coronavirus cases rises in Georgia causes local libraries to close until further notice. (Source: WALB)
By Jessie Gibson | March 20, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 12:16 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All Chattahoochee Valley Libraries will remain closed to the public until further notice to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Local libraries are also closing book drops and 24-hour branches at 5 p.m. today.

Until further notice:

*Customers are not required to return any materials.

* Due dates and holds will be extended.

*Hoopla checkouts have been increased from 10-20.

CVL offers a vast collection of digital resources for the public including eBooks, audio-books, free movie and music streaming services, as well as educational databases free of charge with a library card. You can stay connected through the library’s mobile app.

Please visit the library website at www.cvlga.org and (Facebook: chatlibraries) for changes and the most up-to-date information about library services.

