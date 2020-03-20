Both suspects in 2018 Ft. Mitchell road rage murder receive life sentences

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - Two men charged with murder after a road rage incident outside a Fort Mitchell Dollar General turned into a shooting that left one man dead have been sentenced for their crimes.
Three weeks ago, Justin Davidson and Ernie May were convicted on murder charges and have now been sentenced to life in jail.
In January 2018, a road rage incident between two cars began on JR Allen Parkway in Columbus and continued to Highway 165 in Fort Mitchell. The incident came to a head at the intersection of Highway 165 and Sweetwater Branch Road where gunfire was exchanged between three men: Davidson, May and Lorenzo Freeman, who was killed in the shooting.
Davidson was indicted on two charges, including a hate crime, for his role in Freeman’s death.
At the time of the shooting, Davidson did not have a weapon and reportedly called May while he was en route to the Dollar General to bring him a gun.
Both Davidson and May were injured during the shooting.
