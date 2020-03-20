Chambers Co. named fastest growing economy in Alabama

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County has been named the top emerging local economy in Alabama.
24/7 Wall St., an international media news outlet, attributes the ranking to the county’s positive gross domestic product growth, fast growing manufacturing base, and low employment over several years.
“We are thankful for the ranking by 24/7 Wall St. and thankful to our local leaders in the area who support us and challenge us to better every year,” said Valerie Gray, Chambers County Development Authority Executive Director.
The Chambers County Development Authority aims to sustain and build on to the strong metrics that has elevated the community to the top surging economy in Alabama.
