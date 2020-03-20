Chattahoochee Valley non-profits continue giving back amidst COVID-19 chaos

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With so many people quarantining themselves at home and grocery stores running out of certain items, local organizations and groups in the Chattahoochee Valley are working to give back.
At Cascade Hills there are a few ways you can give back or get some help. Saturday, Feeding the Valley will have their mobile food pantry set up, and next week the church is hosting a blood drive.
Now more than ever, non-profit organizations and volunteer groups are necessary to keep their communities going. In the Chattahoochee Valley, there are several resources available for people impacted by COVID-19 and ways you can help.
“I think a lot of people are scared and panicked and I think just being able to do this provides some relief," Alexandra Williams with The Community Warriors said. "It feels good to be able to do that, to help, to know you’re able to ease some people’s fear.”
If you are in need of food, Feeding the Valley and The Community Warriors are teaming up to host five mobile food pantries this week and two this weekend.
“The COVID-19 illness has created an unprecedented need for our food," Feeding the Valley’s CEO Frank Shepard said. “Typically, we distribute about one million pounds of food per month, that number is going to go up by 25 or 30 percent because of individuals in need.”
Saturday, Georgia residents can stop by Cascade Hills Church beginning at 9:00 a.m. to get up to 60 pounds of food.
“They’ve got over 26 pallets of food they’ve delivered which will equal about 1,500 boxes of food we’re able to give to people in need," Hunter Patchin said.
“Cars will have a designated spot before they reach the parking area to open their trunks or open their doors, they put the food in, they drive off a little ways to a designated area and then they close their own trunks so we’re trying to keep it as hands free as possible," Williams said.
Sunday, Alabama residents can pick-up food from the Phenix City Activity Center.
In addition to receiving these vital resources, you can also give by donating either food or money to Feeding the Valley.
In addition to food, “The Red Cross is in dire need of blood right now, so what we’re doing here at Cascade Hills is we’re going to have a blood drive down in our student center Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. so anyone in Columbus can come out and give blood and kind of give back to our community during this time," Tori Green said.
Adelaide Kirk, the Executive Director of the Columbus Red Cross, says they need blood donors of all types.
Kirk said the U.S. is facing severe critical shortages because of 5,000 canceled blood drives across the country which means 170,000 lost blood collections, 10,000 of those right here in Georgia.
She says there are plenty of safety precautions in place when you are giving blood so please come out; one donation can save up to three lives.
